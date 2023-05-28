Leicester vs West Ham team news: Souttar dropped by Dean Smith as Foxes go for broke

Dean Smith, his backroom staff and the Leicester City players themselves don’t need reminding what’s at stake in their match on Sunday against West Ham United.

Three points and a win is the only acceptable result, and if that’s not achieved, the Foxes will be joining Southampton in the Championship next season.

Even a final day victory might not be enough if Everton get a positive result at home against Bournemouth.

With a number of players expected to leave the club after Sunday’s match, the very least that they can do is leave it all out there on the King Power Stadium pitch.

Your Foxes XI on Filbert Way

The supporters inside the ground will demand it, and against a West Ham side that will surely have one eye on the Europa Conference League final, the hosts will never have a better chance to earn themselves at least another 12 months in the Premier League.

Your Hammers to face the Foxes

Dean Smith has decided to go with: Iversen, Castagne, Evans, Faes, Thomas, Soumare, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes and Iheanacho.

David Moyes has, perhaps surprisingly, has named a strong starting XI, and he’ll undoubtedly be hoping that none of his major stars pick up an injury that keeps them out of a final that takes place in just 10 days time.

If the Hammers bag the three points and Chelsea also lose heavily at home to Newcastle, they can leapfrog the Blues, as can Wolves with a final day win at Arsenal.

Finishing one or two places higher brings further financial reward, and the chance to heap more embarrassment on their London rivals will surely motivate the visitors to go for the jugular.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Aguerd, Cresswell, Downes, Rice, Fornals, Paqueta, Benrahma and Antonio.