Liverpool may be forced to move on from their pursuit of Perr Schuurs with the Dutchman revealing his intent to stay at Torino.

SportWitness have relayed Tuttosport’s report which reveals that Schuurs has no intention of moving this summer.

The article also gives Schuurs’ team’s two cents on the rumour, with them shutting it down by saying: “He will stay at Toro next season! 100%”, which comes as little surprise considering the 23-year old only arrived at Torino in August from Ajax, for whom he made 95 appearances.

Back in February, a report highlighted Liverpool’s interest in Schuurs last summer when they wanted to bring him in from Ajax, but they were unsuccessful in their attempts.

Standing at 6ft 3in, the young Dutchman would have fit in well with the likes of Virgil van Dijk (6ft 5in), Ibrahima Konate (6ft 4in) and Joe Gomez (6ft 2in) but it now looks like they will have to search elsewhere for their next up and coming defender.