Nicolo Barella is of serious interest to Liverpool this summer as they also look to be close to signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

According to Calciomercatoweb, Liverpool are preparing to move for Barella once their deal for Mac Allister is completed.

The Reds will be needing more than one midfield name this summer and Barella and Mac Allister certainly aren’t the two worst names for them to be targeting.

Fabrizio Romano has covered the Mac Allister situation in detail over the past couple of weeks, with his latest update being that the Reds remain frontrunners for the Argentine, who is expected to feature one final time for Brighton this afternoon, against Aston Villa.

CMW report that £87million is what it would take for Inter to consider selling Barella, who has established himself as one of the best ball-playing midfielders in the world, while also having a great ability to win the ball back in the tackle.

Adding Mac Allister and Barella to a Jurgen Klopp midfield is without doubt a recipe for success and they are signings that should seriously excite Liverpool fans this summer.