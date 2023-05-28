Newly-promoted club open to signing Liverpool ace on loan or in permanent transfer

Burnley are reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho this summer.

The newly-promoted Premier League side are said to be keeping tabs on Carvalho’s situation, and could be open to signing him on loan or even in a permanent deal, according to a report from Football Insider.

Carvalho has struggled to get going in his first season at Anfield, despite looking an exciting arrival when he first joined from Fulham last summer.

The 20-year-old Portuguese midfielder surely needs to be playing more regularly to aid his development, and it seems Burnley would be willing to give that to him.

Vincent Kompany has done great work since taking over as Burnley manager, and he looks like someone who could be ideal to aid Carvalho’s development.

Liverpool fans will surely have mixed feelings about this, with a loan perhaps seeming the best bet rather than a risky permanent sale, which the club could live to regret later on.