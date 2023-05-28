Real Madrid hold internal discussions over surprise potential Liverpool transfer raid

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Real Madrid have reportedly held internal discussions over the possibility of signing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino on a free transfer this summer.

It’s already been confirmed that the Brazil international will be leaving Anfield at the end of his contract, and there’s been plenty of speculation about where he could end up next.

CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs has previously revealed that there is interest in Firmino from Saudi Arabia, but there’s now been a big update from Fabrizio Romano.

See the tweet below as the transfer news guru claims Real Madrid are considering Firmino as one of their options this summer, though they’re seemingly yet to decide between him and other targets in that position…

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham midfielder has already said goodbye to Hammers fans
Barcelona eyeing up ambitious potential £87m transfer raid on Newcastle
“High probability” Mason Mount will leave Chelsea and Man United lead race for transfer

Firmino has still shown he has the quality to make an impact at the highest level this season, even if he isn’t quite as important to this Liverpool team as he used to be.

One imagines the 31-year-old could still be important to a team like Real on a relatively short-term basis, but it remains to be seen if Los Blancos will end up fixing on him as their priority.

More Stories Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.