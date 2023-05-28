Real Madrid have reportedly held internal discussions over the possibility of signing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino on a free transfer this summer.

It’s already been confirmed that the Brazil international will be leaving Anfield at the end of his contract, and there’s been plenty of speculation about where he could end up next.

CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs has previously revealed that there is interest in Firmino from Saudi Arabia, but there’s now been a big update from Fabrizio Romano.

See the tweet below as the transfer news guru claims Real Madrid are considering Firmino as one of their options this summer, though they’re seemingly yet to decide between him and other targets in that position…

Excl: Roberto Firmino, one of the names considered by Real Madrid — there are no negotiations as of now, just internal discussions about Bobby. ????? #RealMadrid He’s one of 4/5 options as new striker; different kind of players in the list. Firmino, free agent from #LFC. pic.twitter.com/Nt0b5wbuAP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2023

Firmino has still shown he has the quality to make an impact at the highest level this season, even if he isn’t quite as important to this Liverpool team as he used to be.

One imagines the 31-year-old could still be important to a team like Real on a relatively short-term basis, but it remains to be seen if Los Blancos will end up fixing on him as their priority.