Luke Ayling clashes with Leeds fanbase during Tottenham defeat

Luke Ayling was said to have come together with some Leeds fans during their defeat to Tottenham this afternoon which saw them relegated from the Premier League.

The Whites were defeated 4-1 by Spurs this afternoon in what was a must-win game for them, but they did not deliver as they stare down the barrel of Championship football for the first time in three years.

The atmosphere post-match was one to forget but during the match, it wasn’t much better as Leeds failed to make a game of it against Spurs despite having 19 shots on goal.

Also during the game, Ayling was said to have come together with a section of the Leeds fanbase shortly after the home side went 1-0 down, as Chief Football Writer at the Yorkshire Evening Post Graham Smythe recalled the events on Twitter.

“Ayling having words with home fans in the West Stand. Something was presumably said as he went to retrieve the ball. Looks furious. Radrizzani’s name ringing out and not in a way he would like.”

Despite their relegation, Leeds fans will just be happy that this miserable season is over and they can start fresh this summer in their bid to return to the promised land.