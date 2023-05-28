Luton Town recently secured their promotion to the Premier League after the Championship play-off final victory over Coventry City on Saturday.

However, the occasion was marred by the injury to captain Tom Lockyer. The 28-year-old defender collapsed on the pitch early on in the game and he had to be stretched off and treated by the medical staff.

Lockyer has been a key player for Luton Town this season and his contributions of been vital to their promotion. Since joining the club in 2020, he has been a key player for Rob Edwards and the Welsh international has made 46 appearances across all competitions this season.

The newly promoted club have now released a statement confirming that Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests and he is responsive and talking to his family.

The club confirmed (h/t Athletic): “We are able to report that after collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests. “He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him. We are all with you, Locks.”

It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old can secure a full recovery and return to action next season. Apart from his qualities as a defender, Luton will miss his leadership skills as well.

The fans will certainly be hoping that he can get back to playing football soon. Meanwhile, the fact that the defender is responsive now will come as a major positive for the club, the fans and the family of the player.