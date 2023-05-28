Fabrizio Romano shuts down surprise Manchester City transfer rumours

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez does not appear likely to be sealing a transfer to Bayern Munich after all, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer news expert has taken to Twitter to shut down these stories, explaining that the Argentina international’s links with Bayern are wide of the mark and that he’s certainly not at all likely to leave Man City on loan.

Alvarez has started well at City, scoring 17 goals in all competitions, including nine in the Premier League to help the club win the title for a third year in a row.

It wouldn’t make much sense for City to look to offload him already, and it seems Romano is unconvinced by the stories that have been doing the rounds…

There's no chance at all for Julián Álvarez to leave Man City on loan deal in the summer. Sources feel he's set to stay in any case; but for sure, not leaving on loan. Links to Bayern on loan move are described as wide of mark.

City will no doubt want full focus on winning their upcoming games in the FA Cup final and Champions League final, with Alvarez and co. aiming for a treble.

Alvarez might well play more often if he goes out on loan somewhere else next season, but he looks a useful squad player at City and, aged only 23, he could still have a big future and eventually have a bigger role to play in Pep Guardiola’s line up.