Fabrizio Romano shuts down surprise Manchester City transfer rumours

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez does not appear likely to be sealing a transfer to Bayern Munich after all, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer news expert has taken to Twitter to shut down these stories, explaining that the Argentina international’s links with Bayern are wide of the mark and that he’s certainly not at all likely to leave Man City on loan.

Alvarez has started well at City, scoring 17 goals in all competitions, including nine in the Premier League to help the club win the title for a third year in a row.

It wouldn’t make much sense for City to look to offload him already, and it seems Romano is unconvinced by the stories that have been doing the rounds…

More Stories / Latest News
Man United star could go out on loan, West Ham likely to be sounded out over transfer
Arsenal among two PL clubs eyeing transfer of star with €25m asking price
Journalist hints Arsenal & Man Utd could turn to £45m star as Mason Mount transfer alternative

City will no doubt want full focus on winning their upcoming games in the FA Cup final and Champions League final, with Alvarez and co. aiming for a treble.

Alvarez might well play more often if he goes out on loan somewhere else next season, but he looks a useful squad player at City and, aged only 23, he could still have a big future and eventually have a bigger role to play in Pep Guardiola’s line up.

More Stories Julian Alvarez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.