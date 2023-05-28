Man United star could go out on loan, West Ham likely to be sounded out over transfer

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could reportedly end up going out on loan this summer.

It won’t necessarily be straightforward for the Red Devils to find a buyer for Maguire, who has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford this season, though it seems there won’t be a shortage of interest in the England international.

According to Give Me Sport, Maguire has admirers in Serie A in the form of AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, and Roma, while West Ham United are likely to be among the clubs in England sounded out over the 30-year-old.

Newcastle United could also be interested in Maguire, but the uncertainty there is whether or not Man Utd will let him go to a top four rival, according to Give Me Sport.

Newly-promoted Sheffield United are also mentioned in the report, but finances could be an issue for them, so perhaps West Ham could end up being a likely destination for him.

With the Daily Mail linking Hammers star Declan Rice with United, perhaps Maguire could have an important role to play in a cash-plus-player deal?

