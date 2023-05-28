Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could reportedly end up going out on loan this summer.

It won’t necessarily be straightforward for the Red Devils to find a buyer for Maguire, who has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford this season, though it seems there won’t be a shortage of interest in the England international.

According to Give Me Sport, Maguire has admirers in Serie A in the form of AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, and Roma, while West Ham United are likely to be among the clubs in England sounded out over the 30-year-old.

Newcastle United could also be interested in Maguire, but the uncertainty there is whether or not Man Utd will let him go to a top four rival, according to Give Me Sport.

Newly-promoted Sheffield United are also mentioned in the report, but finances could be an issue for them, so perhaps West Ham could end up being a likely destination for him.

With the Daily Mail linking Hammers star Declan Rice with United, perhaps Maguire could have an important role to play in a cash-plus-player deal?