Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the most reliable young defenders in the league and his performances have caught the attention of the top clubs.

According to Rudy Galetti from GiveMeSport, Manchester United have concrete interest in signing the defender and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with the Eagles.

He said: “The excellent season of Marc Guéhi at Crystal Palace has attracted, for sure, interest from many European clubs. And at the moment, the most concrete one is Manchester United, the team that is monitoring him more closely and that are planning at least two incoming moves to strengthen in the defence in the summer.”

Manchester United will have to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer and Guehi could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition. The 22-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class defender and a move to Manchester United could accelerate his development.

Manager Erik ten Hag has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his managerial career, and he could help the 22-year-old Crystal Palace star improve further.

A move to Manchester United would be the ideal step up in the defender’s career right now and he is likely to be tempted to join them. The Red Devils will be playing in the Champions League next year and they need better-quality players at their disposal.

Guehi could prove to be an upgrade on players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. The former Chelsea defender is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford next season.