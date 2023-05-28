Manchester United sent scouts to watch €45m ace on Friday, 21-yr-old scored for his side

Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio continues to be linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Manchester United are keen on signing the 21-year-old central defender and they sent scouts to watch the player in action on Friday as per O Jogo (h/t SportWitness).

Sporting CP picked up a narrow 2-1 victory over Vizela and the Manchester United scouts will have been impressed with what they saw during the game. Inacio put on a solid defensive performance and managed to get on the score sheet as well.

The defender has a €45 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to trigger it. The player has been linked with clubs like Liverpool as well.

Inacio is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class defender with experience and coaching.

Manchester United need to sign a quality central defender to partner with the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. The Portuguese defender is capable of playing in a back three as well as a back four. He could prove to be the ideal signing for Manchester United at the back.

The Red Devils could part ways with players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof this summer. Both players have fallen down the pecking order and they need to leave in order to play more often.

Inácio could prove to be a solid alternative and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get the deal across the line.