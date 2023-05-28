Tottenham at front of queue for free transfer swoop for Premier League star

Tottenham are reportedly at the front of the queue for the potential transfer of Fulham winger Manor Solomon this summer.

The Israel international has been on loan at Fulham this season, but FIFA will supposedly give him clearance to leave Shakhtar on a free at the end of this campaign, with Spurs leading the race for his signature, according to The Athletic.

Solomon has shown moments of quality at Craven Cottage, and certainly looks like a talent who could add something to this Tottenham squad after a challenging season.

Spurs need to make changes to their attack, and Solomon’s arrival could help make them less reliant on the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, with others like Richarlison and Lucas Moura not really pulling their weight this season.

The Athletic add that Tottenham could still face competition from elsewhere in Europe, even if they currently look to be in a good position to swoop for Solomon.

The 23-year-old surely has a big future in the game and it would be good to see him continuing his development in the Premier League next season.

