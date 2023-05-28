Decision soon: Chelsea transfer offer presented to player after game on Friday

The agent of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte reportedly presented the player with transfer offers from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain after Friday night’s game against Vizela.

The talented young Uruguay international has impressed in the Portuguese top flight in recent times, and it’s not surprising to see big interest mounting in him ahead of the summer.

According to Record, Ugarte’s agent spoke to the 22-year-old after Friday’s game, presenting him with two offers from Chelsea and PSG, with the player’s decision expected soon.

It’s not been the best season for Chelsea, who won’t be playing in Europe next season, but the lure of playing in the Premier League and living in London might be too good to turn down.

Ugarte could be a fine signing for the Blues, who need to strengthen their squad in a number of key departments this summer.

Midfield looks like an area of concern as the ageing and injury-prone N’Golo Kante is about to be out of contract, while Mateo Kovacic is also approaching the final year of his deal.

Enzo Fernandez, meanwhile, hasn’t quite had the desired impact at Chelsea since joining from Benfica in January.