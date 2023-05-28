Decision soon: Chelsea transfer offer presented to player after game on Friday

Chelsea FC
Posted by

The agent of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte reportedly presented the player with transfer offers from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain after Friday night’s game against Vizela.

The talented young Uruguay international has impressed in the Portuguese top flight in recent times, and it’s not surprising to see big interest mounting in him ahead of the summer.

According to Record, Ugarte’s agent spoke to the 22-year-old after Friday’s game, presenting him with two offers from Chelsea and PSG, with the player’s decision expected soon.

It’s not been the best season for Chelsea, who won’t be playing in Europe next season, but the lure of playing in the Premier League and living in London might be too good to turn down.

Manuel Ugarte of Sporting Lisbon
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool youngster set for move back to homeland this summer
PSG star in serious condition in hospital after suffering head injury on Sunday morning
European club make contact to sign 22-year-old Palace defender

Ugarte could be a fine signing for the Blues, who need to strengthen their squad in a number of key departments this summer.

Midfield looks like an area of concern as the ageing and injury-prone N’Golo Kante is about to be out of contract, while Mateo Kovacic is also approaching the final year of his deal.

Enzo Fernandez, meanwhile, hasn’t quite had the desired impact at Chelsea since joining from Benfica in January.

More Stories Manuel Ugarte

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.