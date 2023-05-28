“High probability” Mason Mount will leave Chelsea and Man United lead race for transfer

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Mason Mount now reportedly looks highly likely to leave Chelsea this summer, with Manchester United showing the strongest interest in the potential transfer.

Man Utd currently seem to be Mount’s preferred destination as well, despite Liverpool and Arsenal also showing an interest in him in recent times as his future has continued to be thrown into major doubt.

See below as The Athletic journalist David Ornstein tells Sky Sports about the latest developments on Mount’s future, with the Blues widely expected to cash in on the England international now rather than risk losing him on a free when his contract expires next summer…

More Stories / Latest News
Luton Town share update on 28-year-old star who collapsed during play-off final
Phil Hay claims 49ers want Leeds man out of the club after this season ends
Arsenal and Manchester United keeping tabs on highly-rated Brazilian forward

United could do with a younger alternative to Christian Eriksen, who has never looked likely to be a long-term option for Erik ten Hag’s side, so the Red Devils will no doubt hope they remain in a strong position here.

Mount has been a key player for Chelsea until his struggles this term, but MUFC might also need a little more clarity on their ownership situation before this ambitious deal can go ahead.

More Stories David Ornstein Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.