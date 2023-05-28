Mason Mount now reportedly looks highly likely to leave Chelsea this summer, with Manchester United showing the strongest interest in the potential transfer.

Man Utd currently seem to be Mount’s preferred destination as well, despite Liverpool and Arsenal also showing an interest in him in recent times as his future has continued to be thrown into major doubt.

See below as The Athletic journalist David Ornstein tells Sky Sports about the latest developments on Mount’s future, with the Blues widely expected to cash in on the England international now rather than risk losing him on a free when his contract expires next summer…

?? "It's gonna be sign a new deal or sell him" David Ornstein gives the latest on the future of Mason Mount ? pic.twitter.com/Z1G0wuuSeL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2023

United could do with a younger alternative to Christian Eriksen, who has never looked likely to be a long-term option for Erik ten Hag’s side, so the Red Devils will no doubt hope they remain in a strong position here.

Mount has been a key player for Chelsea until his struggles this term, but MUFC might also need a little more clarity on their ownership situation before this ambitious deal can go ahead.