To get praise from Roy Keane is like getting blood out of a stone, with the former Man United star much more ready to impart savage critiques of players who, it would appear, don’t match his expectations on how someone should behave on there football pitch.

The ex-captain of the Red Devils was, and remains, a polarising personality, but you always know exactly where you stand with him as he doesn’t sugar coat any comments he makes.

It’s that honesty that has won him legions of fans and whilst he does ham it up on the odd occasion, what you see is what you get with him.

When Roy Keane is angry, you are going to get an assessment of what he’s seen that’s searingly honest and sometimes downright rude, but always on point and accurate.

He was clearly raging during United’s 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday and he let rip at keeper, David De Gea.

?? "That's his job" Roy Keane's very honest opinion on David de Gea ? pic.twitter.com/hz61ilE2Jx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2023

“I’d move him on quickly, De Gea, he wouldn’t be for me,” he said.

“He’s not going to get Man United back winning trophies, absolutely not. This idea of everyone patting him on the head is just ridiculous.”

Given that the Spaniard had pulled off a penalty save which had arguably won them the game, and was equal to almost everything else that the visitors were throwing at him, it’s odd that Keane should pick on him above others.

Perhaps it’s the lack of strength in depth and having someone to regularly challenge the number one that bothers the former captain.