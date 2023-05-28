Newcastle could offer big money for 28-goal title-winning forward this summer

Newcastle United are keen on signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Nigerian has been linked with a move away from the Italian club after his splendid performances this season.

Osimhen has scored 28 goals across all competitions and he has helped Napoli win the league title. He also helped the Italian club reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Naturally, there is a lot of interest in the Nigerian striker and Newcastle happen to be one of the clubs keen on him.

The Magpies are looking to bring in a top-class striker and they are ready to submit a massive offer to sign the 24-year-old as per reports (h/t SportWitness).

Osimhen is reportedly a target for Premier League giants Manchester United as well.

Both English clubs have secured Champions League qualification and they have the financial resources to sign the player. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

Manchester United are undoubtedly a bigger club, but Newcastle have an ambitious project and they are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world. There is no doubt that Newcastle could compete for major trophies soon. Osimhen could be tempted by the project at St. James’ Park.

Osimhen is in the best scoring form of his career
The 24-year-old has proven himself in Italy this season and he has won the league title. He might be attracted to the idea of pursuing a new challenge next season and the opportunity to play in the Premier League can be tempting for most players.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

