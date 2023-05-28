Newcastle ready to offer bumper contract to 11-goal Serie A star

Adrien Rabiot is expected to leave Juventus at the end of the season and Newcastle United are keen on signing him.

The 28-year-old French man will be out of contract in the summer and he has not signed an extension with the Italian club yet.

Newcastle United are hoping to snap him up on a free transfer and a report from Tuttosport (h/t SportWitness) claims that they are ready to offer him a lucrative contract.

The Magpies are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have the financial resources to offer him a better deal than most clubs. It remains to be seen whether Rabiot is keen on a move to St. James’ Park at the end of the season.

Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification and they will look to bring in high-quality players so that they can compete against the european elite next season.

Rabiot could prove to be a solid acquisition for them. The French international midfielder could partner with Bruno Guimarães at the heart of Newcastle’s midfield.

Apart from his passing ability, the Frenchman will also add physicality and defensive cover to the side. Furthermore, Rabiot has chipped in with 11 goals across all competitions this season and Newcastle could certainly use more goals on the side.

Signing a player of his ability on a free transfer could prove to be a major bargain for the Magpies.

They are unlikely to be the only club keen on the World Cup finalist, and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.