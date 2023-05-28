Fans believe Newcastle winger is leaving after latest social media post

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin may have hinted at his imminent departure from St James’ Park.

The Frenchman hasn’t played as regularly for the Magpies this season, attracting rumoured interest from clubs such as Tottenham and AC Milan in recent months.

Saint-Maximin is a fine talent on his day, but it remains to be seen if he’s really the right fit for Eddie Howe’s style of play, and fans are now convinced he’ll definitely be leaving.

After Newcastle secured their qualification to the Champions League, the player tweeted: “Never forget who was there when no one else was.

“Time passes, memories fade, feelings change, people leave us, but the heart never forgets. Making history.”

“I hope this doesn’t mean you’re leaving us Maxi but if it does, I’ll always appreciate what you did for this club,” said one fan.

Another said: “Horribly sounds like a goodbye post.”