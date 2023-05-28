Opinion: Frank Lampard has to take responsibility for his failings instead of blaming Everton and Chelsea players

With Chelsea not winning again on Sunday, it was inevitable that Frank Lampard would come out and blame his players for their lack of believe/skill/courage and more against Newcastle.

It’s become a recurring theme for the former England international throughout his managerial tenures at Everton and latterly back at Chelsea.

Notwithstanding the issues that he’s had to deal with during his second spell at Stamford Bridge, Lampard’s propensity for willingly throwing his players under the bus after a defeat is concerning.

“The standards collectively have dropped,” he was quoted as saying on Sunday evening by the Belfast Telegraph.

“I can be honest about that now that it’s my last game, I might not see some of them that much anymore.

“The standards of the collective for a club like Chelsea have to be at the maximum or you won’t be physically competitive enough, or you won’t be able to play at a high level… high speed in a way that the Premier League demands.

“If you’re not together in the dressing room, and you’re not vocal in the dressing room, driving each other and competitive because I want your place and you want mine. Any top team has to have that.

“When I came in very quickly I could see that wasn’t there enough.”

Frankly, it’s a shameful way to treat those working for you and is little wonder why he hasn’t been afforded the respect he clearly believes he’s due.

A decent playing career both for club and country doesn’t mean that he can lord it over his charges who will surely be endeavouring to do their level best each time they pull the shirt on.

If they believe that each time a result goes against them that the manager is going to take no responsibility whatsoever, is it any wonder that they appear to lack confidence in themselves and also in Lampard?

Sunday’s sign off typically summed up the disdain that Lampard clearly feels and it would be no surprise whatsoever to see him out of work for some time now, given that across the campaign he managed just four wins split between his time at Goodison Park and Stamford Bridge.