Photo: Neymar gives Man United yet another reason not to firm up any potential interest in him

He’s always been an acquired taste despite his evident football skills, and Neymar has given Man United yet another reason not to sign him.
Sky Sports noted that the Red Devils are one of a number of clubs who have been approached concerning the potential hire of the Brazilian superstar.
Whilst there’s been no word either way on whether the current Paris Saint-Germain player might be of interest to Erik ten Hag, he’s given the Dutchman another reason to steer well clear.
As his team-mates were celebrating winning the Ligue Un title on Saturday, Neymar was snapped in Monte Carlo playing poker.
Playing Poker with Neymar. WTF is this trip ? https://t.co/YUaW0J6yB5
— Tom Bellingham (@TomP1Bellingham) May 28, 2023