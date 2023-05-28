Mauricio Pochettino has finally put pen to paper to formally sign his contract to become the new Chelsea manager.

The Argentine has had a fine career in coaching at the highest level, and Blues fans will be excited to see their club closing in on this appointment after a nightmare season under Graham Potter and then caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

According to the Telegraph, it seems Pochettino’s switch to Stamford Bridge is now all but done, though we’re still waiting for an official announcement from the west London club.

See below as Matt Law broke the news on his Twitter account, and he’s added in his report that Pochettino should finally be announced in the next 48 hours…

Understand Mauricio Pochettino has now signed his contract as Chelsea’s permanent head coach. #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) May 28, 2023

Chelsea are heading for a mid-table finish this term and will need to improve a lot under Pochettino next season, so it will be interesting if he can work his magic with this team after also doing impressive work during previous spells in England with Southampton and Tottenham.

Pochettino recently had a fairly underwhelming spell in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, but it did at least give him the experience of winning a league title and working with some big names and egos in the PSG dressing room.