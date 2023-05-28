PSG star in serious condition in hospital after suffering head injury on Sunday morning

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is reportedly in serious condition in hospital after suffering a head injury on Sunday morning.

According to Spanish news outlet Relevo, the 29-year-old was involved in a horse riding incident in Seville on Sunday morning in which a runaway horse collided with the animal he was riding.

Following the accident, Rico was rushed to the Virgen del Rocio hospital by helicopter, where he has been intubated following the blow sustained to his head as doctors carry out further tests.

The report says the star is in serious condition as many in the football community begin to send their well wishes to the PSG player.

Paris Saint-Germain learned of the accident involving its player Sergio Rico on Sunday and remains in constant contact with his loved ones. The entire Red and Blue community offers them its full support. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 28, 2023

PSG won the league on Saturday night after their 1-1 draw with Strasbourg helped them reach the points total required.

Following their confirmation as champions, PSG coach Christophe Galtier granted his players the day off and Rico decided to go back to Seville.

This is a very sad situation for Rico’s family as everyone in the football world hopes he can make a full recovery.