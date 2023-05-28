PSG star in serious condition in hospital after suffering head injury on Sunday morning

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is reportedly in serious condition in hospital after suffering a head injury on Sunday morning. 

According to Spanish news outlet Relevo, the 29-year-old was involved in a horse riding incident in Seville on Sunday morning in which a runaway horse collided with the animal he was riding.

Following the accident, Rico was rushed to the Virgen del Rocio hospital by helicopter, where he has been intubated following the blow sustained to his head as doctors carry out further tests.

The report says the star is in serious condition as many in the football community begin to send their well wishes to the PSG player.

More Stories / Latest News
European club make contact to sign 22-year-old Palace defender
Leeds expected to received £110m cash windfall after latest forecast
Liverpool look to have lost battle for young Dutch defender

PSG won the league on Saturday night after their 1-1 draw with Strasbourg helped them reach the points total required.

Following their confirmation as champions, PSG coach Christophe Galtier granted his players the day off and Rico decided to go back to Seville.

This is a very sad situation for Rico’s family as everyone in the football world hopes he can make a full recovery.

More Stories sergio rico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.