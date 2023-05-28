Liverpool make contact over potential £50m transfer despite verbal agreement with another club

Liverpool have reportedly asked about Ruben Neves’ transfer situation as they hope to be kept informed on his plans this summer as Wolves look ready to sell.

The Portugal international may already have a verbal agreement of sorts with Barcelona, but it seems Liverpool have also made their interest known as Wolves make him available for around £50million, according to Football Insider.

Neves has had a fine career in the Premier League and looks like he could shine at a bigger club, with Liverpool also happening to be in need of new signings in midfield.

The Reds have just missed out on a place in the top four, and midfield seems like a clear area of weakness in their squad which will need to be resolved in the coming weeks.

Neves could be ideal as a long-term replacement for the ageing and inconsistent Thiago Alcantara, offering a similarly impressive range of passing, as well as superb technique on long-range shots.

LFC are also said to be confident of signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, as per Ben Jacobs in his CaughtOffside column, so once that deal is done it could make sense to go for someone like Neves to complement the Argentine.