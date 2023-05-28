Liverpool make contact over potential £50m transfer despite verbal agreement with another club

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Liverpool have reportedly asked about Ruben Neves’ transfer situation as they hope to be kept informed on his plans this summer as Wolves look ready to sell.

The Portugal international may already have a verbal agreement of sorts with Barcelona, but it seems Liverpool have also made their interest known as Wolves make him available for around £50million, according to Football Insider.

Neves has had a fine career in the Premier League and looks like he could shine at a bigger club, with Liverpool also happening to be in need of new signings in midfield.

The Reds have just missed out on a place in the top four, and midfield seems like a clear area of weakness in their squad which will need to be resolved in the coming weeks.

Ruben Neves of Wolves
More Stories / Latest News
Married Premier League star spotted with mystery woman during night out with friends
Chelsea face competition from Tottenham and Man United to sign ‘phenomenal’ striker
‘Concrete move’ – Journalist talks up sensational striker deal for Chelsea

Neves could be ideal as a long-term replacement for the ageing and inconsistent Thiago Alcantara, offering a similarly impressive range of passing, as well as superb technique on long-range shots.

LFC are also said to be confident of signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, as per Ben Jacobs in his CaughtOffside column, so once that deal is done it could make sense to go for someone like Neves to complement the Argentine.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Ruben Neves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.