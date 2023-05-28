Serie A striker said to be partial to transfer to Chelsea this summer

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic is said to be willing to move to Chelsea this summer with incoming Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino keen on bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have struggled for goals from the number nine position since the departure of Diego Costa in 2017 and in recent weeks, the Blues have been linked with Vlahovic to come in and end the Blues’ striker curse.

Despite ESPN’s reports of Chelsea having an €80million bid for the 23-year old turning out to be false according to Fabrizio Romano, their interest in the Serbian dates back to early in the season, according to Ben Jacobs who reported the links in January.

Now Rudy Galetti has revealed some big news surrounding a move to Stamford Bridge for Vlahovic, the Italian journalist telling GIVEMESPORT that incoming new manager Mauricio Pochettino sees the Serbian striker as the perfect man to lead the line under his stewardship.

Vlahovic has 14 goals in all competitions this season

The Blues could make a concrete move for the Serbian, especially because the next manager, [Mauricio] Pochettino, considers Dušan the ideal striker for his tactical idea.

The player likes the destination and reaching an agreement on personal terms wouldn’t be a problem. Let’s keep an eye also on Bayern Munich, who have Vlahović at the top of their list along with Harry Kane.”

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Disgraceful scenes as Leeds fans start fighting with police
Video: Liverpool fans say emotional goodbye to Firmino and Milner
“We tried to fight back” – Sam Allardyce reflects on Leeds’ relegation to the Championship

With Chelsea desperate for a new striker, don’t be surprised to see this rumour become a bigger story once the transfer window opens this summer.

 

 

More Stories Dusan Vlahovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.