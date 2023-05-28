Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic is said to be willing to move to Chelsea this summer with incoming Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino keen on bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have struggled for goals from the number nine position since the departure of Diego Costa in 2017 and in recent weeks, the Blues have been linked with Vlahovic to come in and end the Blues’ striker curse.

Despite ESPN’s reports of Chelsea having an €80million bid for the 23-year old turning out to be false according to Fabrizio Romano, their interest in the Serbian dates back to early in the season, according to Ben Jacobs who reported the links in January.

Now Rudy Galetti has revealed some big news surrounding a move to Stamford Bridge for Vlahovic, the Italian journalist telling GIVEMESPORT that incoming new manager Mauricio Pochettino sees the Serbian striker as the perfect man to lead the line under his stewardship.

“The Blues could make a concrete move for the Serbian, especially because the next manager, [Mauricio] Pochettino, considers Dušan the ideal striker for his tactical idea.

“The player likes the destination and reaching an agreement on personal terms wouldn’t be a problem. Let’s keep an eye also on Bayern Munich, who have Vlahović at the top of their list along with Harry Kane.”

With Chelsea desperate for a new striker, don’t be surprised to see this rumour become a bigger story once the transfer window opens this summer.