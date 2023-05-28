Southampton vs Liverpool team news: Jurgen Klopp makes host of changes for final day

Liverpool travel to already-relegated Southampton on the final day of the Premier League season and Jurgen Klopp has made several changes for the trip to St. Mary’s.

The last round of fixtures confirmed that Liverpool will play Europa League football next season and that is a positive for the Reds considering their season could have been a lot worse before their recent run of form.

Therefore, with nothing to play for, Jurgen Klopp has decided to make seven changes for the match against Southampton.

The only players to keep their places from the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last Saturday are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool fans will be happy to see Roberto Firmino in the starting team as it is his last match in a Red shirt.

Here's how we line up for the @PremierLeague final day ?#SOULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2023

As for Southampton, it has been a disastrous season for the Saints as they have been relegated to the Championship after many positive years in the English top flight.

Brighton defeated Ruben Selles’ side 3-1 last time out and the Spanish coach has made just one change for their last Premier League game for a while.

Joe Aribo is replaced by Kamaldeen Sulemana as Southampton look to give their home fans something to cheer about on Sunday afternoon.