Tottenham ready to offer a lucrative contract in order to lure 27-yr-old PL star

Tottenham are looking to offer a lucrative contract to the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya if he joins them this summer.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from Brentford and a report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham will look to sign him. They could offer to triple his wages and he could earn around £100k-a-week at the London club.

The North London giants need to bring in a quality replacement for Hugo Lloris and the Spaniard seems like the ideal option. Raya has proven himself to be a reliable presence in goal for Brentford, and he could prove to be an upgrade on the French international goalkeeper.

Lloris has regressed significantly over the past year and his error-prone performances have cost his side valuable points. Tottenham must look to replace in the summer and signing a Premier League-proven replacement could prove to be a wise decision.

Raya is likely to be tempted to join Tottenham this summer and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a fee. The Spaniard will be hoping to take the next step in his career, and he would want to join a club capable of winning major trophies.

Tottenham are certainly better placed to compete for trophies as compared to Brentford. If they can bring in a quality manager this summer, there is no reason why they cannot compete at the highest level.

Spurs must look to address the major weakness in the squad and signing a quality goalkeeper should be their top priority.