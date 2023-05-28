Video: ‘A hideous game’ – Sean Dyche hated Everton’s win over Bournemouth to confirm Premier League survival

Sean Dyche and his Everton side got the job done against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goal enough to preserve the Toffee’s Premier League status.

Had the Cherries scored, Leicester City, 2-1 winners over West Ham, would’ve stayed up in Everton’s stead, so the importance of that Doucoure goal can’t be overstated.

For Dyche, it was ‘a hideous game,’ and likely not one he’ll want repeated, assuming the Everton board decide to keep him in charge from this point.

From the club’s point of view, they need to use the experience of this season to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.

? "You can see the sweat still dripping off me." ? Sean Dyche on how the 10 minutes extra time felt pic.twitter.com/H618G9hjIQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 28, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports