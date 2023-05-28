Video: ‘A really good chance’ – ten Hag raises the roof at Old Trafford as he issues Man United FA Cup final war cry

Given how well Man City have been playing of late, most people would make them favourites to win the FA Cup final, however, Erik ten Hag had Man United’s supporters eating out of the palm of his hand when he issued a rallying cry on the Old Trafford pitch after their win over Fulham.

His motivational speech was short and sweet, but hit just the right tone with the Red Devils faithful.

When he suggested that his side would have a ‘really good chance’ of bringing the trophy back to Old Trafford, it got the biggest cheer of the afternoon.

ERIK TEN HAG: “I’m sure we have a really good chance to bring back the cup back to Old Trafford!” MY MANAGER!!!!!???? pic.twitter.com/CVteAxur5p — ??? ???’? ???? ???? (@TenHagBall_) May 28, 2023

The Dutchman clearly has something about him and if the crowd can feed off it too, it’s a win-win for the club and puts them in a great position when stepping out at Wembley.

Nothing is likely to give United’s supporters greater satisfaction than being able to stop City’s charge towards an era-defining treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles.

Pictures from MUTV