Video: Ajax midfielder appears to punch fan after he yelled a racist slur at teammate Brian Brobbey

Ajax midfielder Steven Berghuis appeared to punch a FC Twente fan after the defeat.
The footage shows him approaching a group of crowd as he approached the team bus. He then turned around and leaned over the barricade and pulled a punch at one of the fans.
It is being reported that the fan allegedly yelled a racist slur at Brian Brobbey which triggered the angry reaction from the former Watford player.
Watch the incident below:
? – The reason why Steven Berghuis tried to punch someone outside the stadium, from which the footage is going viral, is because this person shouted 'cancer blackie' [directly translated] to Brian Brobbey. [via @tubantia]
