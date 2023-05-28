Video: Ajax midfielder appears to punch fan after he yelled a racist slur at teammate Brian Brobbey

Ajax midfielder Steven Berghuis appeared to punch a FC Twente fan after the defeat.

The footage shows him approaching a group of crowd as he approached the team bus. He then turned around and leaned over the barricade and pulled a punch at one of the fans.

It is being reported that the fan allegedly yelled a racist slur at Brian Brobbey which triggered the angry reaction from the former Watford player.

Watch the incident below:

? – The reason why Steven Berghuis tried to punch someone outside the stadium, from which the footage is going viral, is because this person shouted 'cancer blackie' [directly translated] to Brian Brobbey. [via @tubantia] pic.twitter.com/a4wH663inV — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) May 28, 2023

Steven Berghuis punches a Twente fan because he called Brian Brobbey racial slurs Should have punched the racist harder pic.twitter.com/YAMqEKfC1O — ?? (@soufp4cked) May 28, 2023