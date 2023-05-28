Video: Ajax midfielder appears to punch fan after he yelled a racist slur at teammate Brian Brobbey

Ajax midfielder Steven Berghuis appeared to punch a FC Twente fan after the defeat.

The footage shows him approaching a group of crowd as he approached the team bus. He then turned around and leaned over the barricade and pulled a punch at one of the fans.

It is being reported that the fan allegedly yelled a racist slur at Brian Brobbey which triggered the angry reaction from the former Watford player.

Watch the incident below:

 

 

