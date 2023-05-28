Video: Disgraceful scenes as Leeds fans start fighting with police

In the end it was an awful day for Leeds United and their supporters as their 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur condemned them to spending next season in the Championship.

Their relegation was never in doubt once Harry Kane opened the scoring after just two minutes, and the reality of dropping out of the Premier League took its toll on one set of fans who decided that they’d start fighting with the police.

They were disgraceful scenes and it’s unclear if the club will be punished in due course.