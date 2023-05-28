Video: Faes has Leicester in charge against West Ham with Foxes second

Leicester City FC West Ham FC
Posted by

The Foxes are doing all that they can at the King Power Stadium to preserve their Premier League status, Wout Faes heading Leicester into a vital 2-0 lead against West Ham.

It could all be in vain, however, as with Everton winning at home to Bournemouth, it will be the Toffees that stay up if scores stay the same.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Goodison Park goes mental as Doucoure hammers home opener against Bournemouth
(Video) Pedro Porro doubles Tottenham lead over Leeds United
“No contact as things stand” – Brighton journalist makes interesting revelation surrounding Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool rumour

David Moyes isn’t likely to be happy with his defenders for the second goal, as a simple free-kick was floated in and Faes directed it past Lukasz Fabianski.

Pictures from Sky Sports, Viaplay and fuboTV

More Stories Dean Smith Wout Faes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.