Video: Faes has Leicester in charge against West Ham with Foxes second

The Foxes are doing all that they can at the King Power Stadium to preserve their Premier League status, Wout Faes heading Leicester into a vital 2-0 lead against West Ham.

It could all be in vain, however, as with Everton winning at home to Bournemouth, it will be the Toffees that stay up if scores stay the same.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Goodison Park goes mental as Doucoure hammers home opener against Bournemouth (Video) Pedro Porro doubles Tottenham lead over Leeds United “No contact as things stand” – Brighton journalist makes interesting revelation surrounding Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool rumour

David Moyes isn’t likely to be happy with his defenders for the second goal, as a simple free-kick was floated in and Faes directed it past Lukasz Fabianski.

FAES HEADS HOME FOR LEICESTER! ? As it stands, they need Everton to drop points to avoid relegation. pic.twitter.com/f0VJw4LxQ2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2023

GOAL | Leicester City 2-0 West Ham | Wout Faespic.twitter.com/tAPM9ZX1ga — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 28, 2023

Wout Faes SCORES!! ? 2 – 0 Leicester City vs West Ham United WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqBb5v#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/VB7JHgpipa — fuboTVCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) May 28, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports, Viaplay and fuboTV