Watch two minutes of madness during Leeds vs Tottenham as Jack Harrison pulls a goal back for the Whites before Harry Kane makes it 3-1 almost straight away.

Harrison received the ball on the right and moved into the penalty area before feigning to shoot, creating some space and hitting a low shot into the far corner.

But whatever hope Leeds fans had with that goal was eliminated almost instantly, as the Leeds backline was all over the place yet again, allowing Kane to receive a pass, move into the penalty area and clip the ball around Robles and in.

GOAL: HARRY KANE GETS HIS 30TH GOAL OF THE SEASON!

Disaster for Leeds and that now is surely game over.