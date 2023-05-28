Video: Goodison Park goes mental as Doucoure hammers home opener against Bournemouth

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. When Everton’s Abdoulauye Doucoure smashed home from outside the area against Bournemouth, the ball stayed hit.

Goodison Park went absolutely berserk as the net bulged, none of the supporters in the old stadium in any doubt as to what the goal meant to the club.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Pedro Porro doubles Tottenham lead over Leeds United “No contact as things stand” – Brighton journalist makes interesting revelation surrounding Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool rumour Video: Saka scores a stunning left-footed curler to make it 3-0 against Wolves

As long as the Toffees are able to keep their visitors at bay, that single goal will keep Everton in the Premier League at the expense of Leicester and Leeds.

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer