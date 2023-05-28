Watch Harry Kane put Tottenham in front against Leeds United to heap relegation misery onto Sam Allardyce and his Yorkshire side.

It’s the worst possible start for Leeds, who NEED a win to have even the slimmest of hopes of surviving and Kane hasn’t helped their cause.

It’s his 29th league goal of the season and it was a simple finish for him as Heung-Min Son wriggled into the penalty area, slipping a pass to Kane and he cut across the ball and finished into the top left corner.

GOAL | Leeds 0-1 Tottenham | Harry Kanepic.twitter.com/o4eLHDFuXu — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 28, 2023

What have you got, Leeds? Can you turn this game around?