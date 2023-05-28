(Video) Harry Kane gives Tottenham lead vs Lead in nightmare start for hosts

Leeds United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Watch Harry Kane put Tottenham in front against Leeds United to heap relegation misery onto Sam Allardyce and his Yorkshire side.

It’s the worst possible start for Leeds, who NEED a win to have even the slimmest of hopes of surviving and Kane hasn’t helped their cause.

It’s his 29th league goal of the season and it was a simple finish for him as Heung-Min Son wriggled into the penalty area, slipping a pass to Kane and he cut across the ball and finished into the top left corner.

More Stories / Latest News
More stalemate in Man United takeover talks as Glazer’s refuse to name preferred bidder despite progress meeting
Brentford vs Manchester City: Premier League champions make 7 seven changes with an eye on the treble
West Ham announce surprise end of season managerial departure

What have you got, Leeds? Can you turn this game around?

More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.