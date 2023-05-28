Video: Harvey Barnes takes the roof off the King Power as he gives Leicester vital lead against West Ham

Leicester’s King Power Stadium erupted as Harvey Barnes waltzed through West Ham’s defence to give them a priceless lead in the race to stay in the Premier League.
With Everton only drawing at the time the ball hit the net, Barnes’ strike placed the Foxes out of the bottom three, but there are surely more twists and turns ahead before 90 minutes is up.
It was a well-worked goal when it came, Barnes taking the initiative by driving at the Hammers back four, playing a swift one-two and finishing coolly.
