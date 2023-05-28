Video: Heartfelt moment between James Milner and Roberto Firmino after the pair played their last game for the club

James Milner and Roberto Firmino played their last game for the club against Southampton.

The game finished in a thrilling 4-4 draw with the Brazilian getting himself on the scoresheet as well.

After the game, both of them shared a heartfelt moment which was captured and posted by the Liverpool social media team.

Watch the clip below:

Bobby and Millie ?? pic.twitter.com/W10Gd1DCSK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2023

Besides the two, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain are also set to leave the club this summer as the Reds prepare for arrivals in the summer.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is said to be one of the midfielders on his way to Liverpool.