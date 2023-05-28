Video: “I’d move him on” – Roy Keane is not a fan of Man United star and wants him to leave

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It is fair to say that Roy Keane is not a fan of Man United star David de Gea and believes his former club should move the goalkeeper on.

The Spanish shot-stopper won the Premier League’s Golden Glove this season and was presented with the award at Old Trafford on Sunday following the Red Devils’ last home match of the season.

The United squad celebrated the moment with their teammate and Roy Keane was not impressed on Sky Sports. The Man United legend stated: “De Gea, they are all patting him on the back, I’d move him on. He wouldn’t be for me, he is not going to get Man United back to winning trophies. Everyone patting him on the head is ridiculous.”

Most Man United fans will agree with the Sky Sports pundit as the goalkeeper is very mistake-prone and is not good enough with the ball at his feet.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United could be set for huge disappointment as Harry Kane hints at Tottenham stay
Video: Spectacular fireworks display as Barcelona bid farewell to Camp Nou
Video: Heartfelt moment between James Milner and Roberto Firmino after the pair played their last game for the club
More Stories David de Gea Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.