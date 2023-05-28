Video: Liverpool fans say emotional goodbye to Firmino and Milner

Roberto Firmino and James Milner played their last game for Liverpool on Sunday as the Reds drew 4-4 with Southampton in a thriller.

Firmino managed to get on the scoresheet to make it 2-0 which will now go down as his last for the Merseyside club.

Both stars will go down as legends of the club having been part of the team that won everything under Jurgen Klopp and became fan favourites throughout their time at Anfield.

Liverpool fans got to say an emotional goodbye after the full-time whistle today and the video of the moment can be seen below.

Bobby and Millie ?? pic.twitter.com/W10Gd1DCSK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2023