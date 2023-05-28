Video: Liverpool score two stunning goals within a minute to level in crazy match

Liverpool FC Southampton FC
Liverpool and Southampton may have nothing to play for on the final day of the Premier League but the two sides are serving up a treat for fans. 

The Reds went 2-0 ahead in the match after just 15 minutes before Southampton produced a stunning comeback and found themselves 4-2 in front.

In the space of a minute, that all changed as Jurgen Klopp’s side scored two quickfire goals and they were both impressive moves.

The two goals from Gakpo and Jota can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay

