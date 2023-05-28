Video: Liverpool score two stunning goals within a minute to level in crazy match

Liverpool and Southampton may have nothing to play for on the final day of the Premier League but the two sides are serving up a treat for fans.

The Reds went 2-0 ahead in the match after just 15 minutes before Southampton produced a stunning comeback and found themselves 4-2 in front.

In the space of a minute, that all changed as Jurgen Klopp’s side scored two quickfire goals and they were both impressive moves.

The two goals from Gakpo and Jota can be seen below.

??| GOAL: Gakpo gets a third for Liverpool who now trail by one goal. Southampton 4-3 Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/QTbkLHHY9f — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 28, 2023

? GOAL | Southampton 4-4 Liverpool | Diogo Jotapic.twitter.com/BxjU2ShVQS — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 28, 2023

Footage courtesy of Viaplay