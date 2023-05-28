(Video) Lucas Moura signs off Tottenham career with stunning solo goal vs Leeds

Watch Lucas Moura score a stunning solo goal to make it 4-1 to Tottenham and condemn Leeds to relegation from the Premier League.

Lucas is set to leave Spurs this summer and he couldn’t haven’t ended his time at the club in a better way, running almost the length of the pitch before finishing from close range.

From 60 yards out, the Brazilian ran and ran, evading a host of tackles, driving into the area and dinking the ball over Joel Robles.

? GOAL | Leeds 1-4 Tottenham | Lucas Mourapic.twitter.com/vbTuVm00kx — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 28, 2023

A fairytale moment for the winger, as Spurs end their turbulent season on a high.