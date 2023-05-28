Video: Man United behind at Old Trafford as ‘King Kenny’ puts Fulham ahead

Fulham FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erik ten Hag will likely be furious with his Man United defence after they meekly conceded an opening goal to Fulham’s ‘King Kenny’ Tete.

The west Londoners were awarded a corner at the Stretford End and when Willian floated the ball towards the near post, it should’ve been a simple case of clearing the ball.

Tete, despite having three defenders around him, still managed to direct a free header past David de Gea to give the visitors the lead and silence Old Trafford.

Pictures from Viaplay and fuboTV

More Stories kenny tete Willian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.