Video: Man United behind at Old Trafford as ‘King Kenny’ puts Fulham ahead

Erik ten Hag will likely be furious with his Man United defence after they meekly conceded an opening goal to Fulham’s ‘King Kenny’ Tete.
The west Londoners were awarded a corner at the Stretford End and when Willian floated the ball towards the near post, it should’ve been a simple case of clearing the ball.
Tete, despite having three defenders around him, still managed to direct a free header past David de Gea to give the visitors the lead and silence Old Trafford.
KENNY TETE HEADS FULHAM INTO THE LEAD!!!
QUE BOLA DO WILLIAN!!!
Kenny Tete SCORES!!
0 – 1 Manchester United vs Fulham FC
