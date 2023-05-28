Video: Man United could be set for huge disappointment as Harry Kane hints at Tottenham stay

Harry Kane ended the season with another two goals to help condemn Leeds United to the Championship, and post-match, the Tottenham Hotspur striker hinted that he could be set to stay at the north Londoners.

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, is understood to want to bring Kane to Old Trafford, but he and United’s long-suffering fans could be set for even more disappointment if the Spurs and England record scorer can’t be persuaded to move on.

“It is part and parcel of being a footballer [speculation about him leaving] especially when you are at the top of your game,” he said on BT Sport.

“I have focused on this season and helping the team as much as possible. I am just looking forward to a nice break and some games with England.

“It has been a disappointing season. We can’t let this win dust over that. A lot to work on.

“We have had to show fight in some moments. A club this size should not be finishing eighth and we need to go away enjoy a break and look how we can improve.”

Pictures from BT Sport