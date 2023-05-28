Video: Messi spotted at Coldplay concert in Barcelona

Rather than spend time celebrating the Ligue Un title victory with his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates this weekend, a title he made possible with his record-breaking goal to take a point at Strasbourg, Lionel Messi was spotted at a Coldplay concert in Barcelona.
Clearly trying to stay incognito, he was spotted by fans and had his name chanted, prompting a wry smile.
The concert was taking place on Montjuic, where Barcelona will be playing next season whilst the Camp Nou gets an upgrade.
Could the Argentinian just be getting used to his new surroundings?!
Leo Messi, not at UNFP ceremony with PSG tonight — he’s at Coldplay concert in Barcelona. ??? #Messi
Barça fans chanting for Leo there, via @gerardromero ??? pic.twitter.com/Kqia0eWXR0
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2023