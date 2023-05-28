Video: Nerves kick in at the King Power as Fornals pulls one back for West Ham at Leicester

A hush descended upon the King Power Stadium as West Ham’s Pablo Fornals saw his shot hit the back of the net and bring them to within a goal of equalising against Leicester.
The front man was allowed to run from midway in the Leicester half unchallenged, which would surely rankle with manager, Dean Smith.
Despite having four defenders in close proximity, none of them closed Fornals down, and his low drive went in via the base of the post.
Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV