(Video) Pedro Porro doubles Tottenham lead over Leeds United

Leeds United FC Tottenham FC
Watch Pedro Porro rifle a shot past Joel Robles from a tight angle to double Tottenham’s lead over Leeds to edge them closer to relegation.

Again, it’s a terrible start to a half for Leeds who really haven’t helped themselves and Porro has taken advantage of some slack defending to make it 2-0 to the London side.

Harry Kane turned provider this time after he made it 1-0, as he did really well to make it past two Leeds players in midfield, driving forward and passing to an advanced Porro on the right, who had plenty of time to manoeuvre his body and fire a shot across Robles.

Surely there is no way back for Leeds now, as their three-year stay in England’s top division looks to be coming to an end.

