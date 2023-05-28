Video: ‘Pub team defending’ – Roy Keane savages Leeds final day performance

He’s never been one to mince his words but even by Roy Keane’s standards, his savage critique of Leeds United’s defence was a little over the top.

Comments such as ‘pub team defending’ won’t have gone down well at Elland Road and he’ll likely get a rough ride from the supporters next time he’s doing punditry work at the ground.

More Stories / Latest News Video: “I’d move him on” – Roy Keane is not a fan of Man United star and wants him to leave Video: Man United could be set for huge disappointment as Harry Kane hints at Tottenham stay Video: Spectacular fireworks display as Barcelona bid farewell to Camp Nou

Given how poor a run Tottenham were on, it’s a shame for Sam Allardyce that his charges just weren’t able to galvanise themselves for one final push.

As it happened, it would’ve made little difference anyway as Everton’s win over Bournemouth would still have condemned Leeds to the drop.

"It's almost pub team defending" Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane on Leeds' relegation from the Premier League ? pic.twitter.com/vi9r9aDGHM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports