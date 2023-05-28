Video: ‘Pub team defending’ – Roy Keane savages Leeds final day performance

He’s never been one to mince his words but even by Roy Keane’s standards, his savage critique of Leeds United’s defence was a little over the top.
Comments such as ‘pub team defending’ won’t have gone down well at Elland Road and he’ll likely get a rough ride from the supporters next time he’s doing punditry work at the ground.
Given how poor a run Tottenham were on, it’s a shame for Sam Allardyce that his charges just weren’t able to galvanise themselves for one final push.
As it happened, it would’ve made little difference anyway as Everton’s win over Bournemouth would still have condemned Leeds to the drop.
"It's almost pub team defending"
Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane on Leeds' relegation from the Premier League ? pic.twitter.com/vi9r9aDGHM
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports