Video: Roberto Firmino sits Southampton players down to score in final game for Liverpool

Liverpool FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s clash with Southampton on Sunday is the last game Reds fans will see Roberto Firmino in a red shirt and the Brazilian marked the occasion by getting on the scoresheet. 

Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead in the match after a mistake from the home side led to an easy finish for Diogo Jota.

Firmino has now doubled that lead as Fabinho found his fellow countryman before the departing Liverpool star sat down two Southampton stars before netting what could be his last goal for the club.

Footage courtesy of Eleven Sports and ESPN

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harvey Barnes takes the roof off the King Power as he gives Leicester vital lead against West Ham
Video: Man United behind at Old Trafford as ‘King Kenny’ puts Fulham ahead
Erik ten Hag offers big update on winger’s fitness ahead of FA Cup Final
More Stories Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.