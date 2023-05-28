Video: Roberto Firmino sits Southampton players down to score in final game for Liverpool

Liverpool’s clash with Southampton on Sunday is the last game Reds fans will see Roberto Firmino in a red shirt and the Brazilian marked the occasion by getting on the scoresheet.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead in the match after a mistake from the home side led to an easy finish for Diogo Jota.

Firmino has now doubled that lead as Fabinho found his fellow countryman before the departing Liverpool star sat down two Southampton stars before netting what could be his last goal for the club.

ROBERTO FIRMINO GOAL in his last ever #LFC game! pic.twitter.com/nI1NKjA7Y9 — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) May 28, 2023

GOAL | Southampton 0-2 Liverpool | Roberto Firminopic.twitter.com/Yeg0MrSl6A — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 28, 2023

Footage courtesy of Eleven Sports and ESPN