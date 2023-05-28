Video: Saka scores a stunning left-footed curler to make it 3-0 against Wolves

Arsenal are on fire as Saka scores a brilliant left-footed strike into the far corner to make it 3-0 against Wolves.

The Gunners had already gained a two-goal lead through Granit Xhaka’s quick-fire brace within three minutes early on in the game.

Saka’s goal came just before the half-hour mark, following a slick combination of passes involving Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, and Leandro Trossard, which sliced open the Wolves defense.

Trossard then provided the decisive pass for Saka, who expertly evaded Bueno’s challenge before curling a stunning shot beyond Sa into the far corner of the net.

Watch the goal below: