Video: Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba given the bumps by Barcelona team-mates

Sunday’s game at the Camp Nou was special for a number of different reasons, not least because it was the last time that Barcelona will play there in its current state.
The Catalans will play at Espanyol’s old Lluis Companys Stadium on Montjuic from next season and until the new Camp Nou is finished.
The match against Mallorca also saw the final home games for both Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, with both stalwarts leaving the club at the end of the season.
As is customary, they were given the bumps by their team-mates.
Sergio & Jordi
?????? pic.twitter.com/AmpH3jPgnt
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 28, 2023
? President @JoanLaportaFCB pays homage to two legends! pic.twitter.com/sKk7EoykJ6
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 28, 2023