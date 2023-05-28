Video: Southampton howler helps Diogo Jota give Liverpool lead

Liverpool FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Liverpool have taken the lead against Southampton at St. Mary’s on the final day of the Premier League season and the deadlock was broken by Diogo Jota.

Both teams have nothing to play for on the final day but it has been Liverpool that have made the better start.

The goal came after Southampton tried to play out from the back and Lavia made a huge mistake by giving the ball straight to Jota, who then finished into an empty net.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay

